Wristband Supplier Helps Best Buy and Komen Fight Breast Cancer as the Wristband Factory Selected as Wristband Supplier for 3rd Consecutive Year

Ocala, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The Wristband Factory has the honor of producing breast cancer awareness wristbands to help support Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® series.



The Komen organization is one of the world’s best known breast cancer awareness advocacy groups. The Race for the Cure® series is the largest and most successful fitness event to raise awareness for breast cancer, with more than a million participants worldwide.



Electronics retailer Best Buy’s District #26 in San Antonio, Texas is one of many corporate sponsors who support the series. District #26 has now contributed pink awareness wristbands produced by The Wristband Factory for three consecutive years to help increase awareness. We are proud to be part of such an incredible movement, and look forward to being of continued support in the future.



About The Wristband Factory

The Wristband Factory is a supplier of top quality custom silicone wristbands for all occasions. We offer a full range of wristband styles and colors, unbeatable prices and outstanding customer service. http://www.the-wristband-factory.com/



About Best Buy

Best Buy is the world’s largest multi-channel consumer electronics retailer, with stores in the United States, Canada, Europe and Mexico. It is the 11th largest online retailer in the U.S. and Canada. http://www.bestbuy.com/



About Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure®

The organization was founded 29 years ago in Dallas, Texas to raise awareness and research funds for breast cancer. The Race for the Cure® series has grown to be the largest and most successful fitness event to raise awareness for breast cancer on a global scale. Over a million participants support the event in over 150 locations around the world. www.komen.org



