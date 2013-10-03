WristbandsCity.com Announces Clearance Sale with 500 Plastic Wristbands Starting at $11.99

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- More and more events now use plastic wristbands for security and identification purposes. Plastic wristbands - also known as Tyvek wristbands or paper wristbands - fit securely onto the wrist and resist wear and tear. They’re ideal for events that last anywhere from a single day to a week.



One online plastic wristband retailer is offering exclusive discounts on all wristband orders. That online wristband retailer is www.WristbandsCity.com, which recently announced a clearance sale. As part of that sale, WristbandsCity.com is selling 500 wristbands for as little as $11.99. Shoppers can identify the specific wristband patterns they would like to order, including blue stripes, red zig zag patterns, smiley faces, or custom designs using personal text and images.



A spokesperson for WristbandsCity.com explains why plastic wristbands and Tyvek wristbands are so useful:



“Today, many event planners choose to use Tyvek wristbands or plastic wristbands in order to identify guests. Tyvek wristbands are impossible to transfer from one guest to another and they don’t fall off after basic wear and tear or stretching. Some of our wristbands are ideal for one to two day events, while others are perfect for weeklong events.”



WristbandsCity.com also sells wristbands with a diverse range of designs. Some wristbands feature colorful holographic designs, for example, while others feature solid coloring or sparkles. Custom Tyvek wristbands are also available for purchase. These wristbands allow shoppers to customize the text that appears on their wristbands while also adding images and colors.



Shoppers can also customize their wristband purchase based on the size of the Tyvek wristband. One unique type of wristband even features a detachable ticket stub, making it easy for event planners to give guests a single wristband in exchange for entry to an event.



As the Wristbands City spokesperson explains, plastic wristbands are the best solution for many different types of events:



“Virtually any event can benefit from using plastic wristbands. Plastic wristbands and Tyvek wristbands are waterproof and stretch-resistant. Guests cannot transfer the wristbands without cutting them, which makes them ideal for security. All of our wristbands come in packs of 500 with sequential numbering, which makes it even more difficult for guests to transfer wristbands. Best of all - our wristbands can be completely customized using text, images, patterns, and more.”



In addition to the clearance sale prices, WristbandsCity.com also offers free shipping across North America on all orders over $100 (excluding Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Newfoundland). All orders placed before 1PM EST will ship the same day.



About WristbandsCity.com

WristbandsCity.com is an online plastic wristbands dealer that recently announced a clearance sale. Sets of 500 plastic wristbands and Tyvek wristbands are available for as little as $11.99. For more information, please visit: http://www.wristbandscity.com