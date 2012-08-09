Wristbands.com's Parent Site Wins Prestigious Award

San Fernando, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The professionals at Wristbands.com are proud to announce that the site’s parent company, Precision Dynamics Corporation (PDC), has received the “Excellence in Employment” Award bestowed by the California Senate Select Committee on Autism & Related Disorders and the North Los Angeles Autism Regional Taskforce (NLAART).



This award recognizes PDC’s continuing partnership with the Tierra Del Sol Foundation, a company dedicated to providing services to the developmentally disabled.



Owned and operated by Precision Dynamics Corporation, Wristbands.com offers a large range of wristbands suitable for identifying and keeping track of guests at all types of functions. Wristbands available through the website come in several different materials, such as Tyvek, plastic, vinyl, and silicone; styles on sale include waterproof designs intended for long-term use and stock design varieties that bear pre-printed graphics.



In general, the wristbands are intended to be unremovable without damaging the band, thereby discouraging attempts to transfer them to unauthorized persons. For customers uncertain about which types to purchase, the site has a feature suggesting appropriate wristbands for specific events.



Customizable options, such as printing a company logo on the bands, are also available. To examine the company’s online catalog of wristbands for a variety of occasions, please visit http://www.wristbands.com .



About Wristbands.com

Owned by Precision Dynamics Corporation, Wristbands.com sells a variety of wristbands appropriate for a wide array of events. Wristbands.com is based in San Fernando, California.