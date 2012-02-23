Book Explains How to Make Business Writing More Social

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2012 -- Pull ideas out of your head and onto the page by thinking about the person you most want to connect with, then writing like you’re having a conversation, advises Barb Sawyers in Write Like You Talk—Only Better.



“From simple texts to complex business plans, many people write for hours every day,” says Sawyers. “Some are struggling to write with a more engaging tone. Others fear spinach-in-your-teeth mistakes.”



Sawyers urges people to ask “what would keep your reader awake at night and what would get her up in the morning. By understanding one person, you can attract like-minded people and build community.”



By pretending to have a conversation with a reader, she continues, “your personality will shine. Words flow. You relate your thoughts to others. For some people, this comes naturally, but for others it’s tough to throw out what was engrained at school and work.”



Write Like You Talk--Only Better, available in paperback and for e-readers, includes tips on cutting word fat, spotting gaffes that spell check misses and aiding memory. Advice on sound bites, storytelling and other advanced techniques and worksheets for practicing help people reach the next level of writing competence.



Barb Sawyers has a master’s degree in journalism and broad experience writing for big organizations, such as Honeywell and the Ontario government, medium-sized ones including Livingston International and St. Michael’s Hospital, and companies so small you’ve probably never heard of them. The Toronto business writer and trainer blogs at Sticky Communication.



For interviews, a free book or more information, please contact me at barb@barbsawyers.ca or (416) 690-1473.