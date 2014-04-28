Writer Ezekiel J. Walker Seeks Funding Through Kickstarter for His New Book "The Madea Factory"

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Ezekiel J. Walker is a writer out of Durham NC who mainly writes about issues relating to African American culture. In 2011, Ezekiel released his first book, Reminiscent of a Familiar Face, which he loved writing and promoting, but more than likely, it's a book that people have never heard of. At the time the book was released, the writer was unemployed, being laid off only three months before it was due out to the public. As a result of him being unemployed at the time, the marketing and promoting of the book suffered as Ezekiel wasn't able to travel, advertise, or market it effectively.



Fast forward to today, and it seems like the same scenario is playing out. Over the last three years, Ezekiel has been working on his newest book, The Madea Factory, and as of last month, he was released from his job yet again.



This time, Ezekiel really believes his book and its message needs to heard by as many ears and viewed by as many eyes as possible. He has already paid someone to edit it, set up a website, hired a publisher, ordered marketing materials, and prepared lectures for the book. He would like the opportunity to advance his book further than the last one and it would come from persons who believe in him and his message.



With adequate funding help, Ezekiel will be able to pay his publicist to help spread the word of his book, order more books, travel to book signings, writer's conferences, and other venues that cater to help bring exposure to the book.



This project will only be funded if at least $5,000 is pledged by Sun, Jun 1 2014 1:51 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/QCf0Uu