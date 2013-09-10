Writer Katherine K. Walker Reaches out to Those Whose Souls Are Hurting; Healing Through Bold & Heartfelt Poetry

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Indianapolis, Indiana – Just like many of her readers, author Katherine K. Walker has struggled with depression her entire life. However, rather than struggle in silence, Walker’s unique talent for writing has carried her through numerous bad spells and proven that there is always light at the end of life’s tunnel.



With three poetry books published and a fourth currently in the final stages of editing, Walker’s wholly unique and touching verses are helping others who are searching for solace.



‘Songs of the Feathered Wind’, ‘Copper Psalms & Dusty Rainbows’ and ‘My Soul Speaks’ glorify the Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.



As the author explains, writing has become a vital part of her own coping mechanism.



“My poems are written directly from my heart to the reader - they are spiritual in nature, and since I have struggled with depression most of my life, some of them are rather sad. They are to help people who struggle with depression and want to have a closer walk with God. I began writing my books when I was a church secretary approximately 15 years ago,” says Walker.



Continuing, “I find writing is a wonderful prescription for the ‘blues’ and I love to touch people's hearts with my words.



It appears Walker’s words are having a profound effect on readers; garnering a string of rave reviews.



For example, one reader commented, “This book is a wonderful compilation of poetry, and inspiration. The author has created an easy read format, her poetry reads of heart and soul that she has clearly poured into it.”



Walker is delighted with this feedback.



“It’s incredibly satisfying to put your books on the market and know that they’re available to those who need them. It’s even more satisfying to get glowing reviews directly from readers. I am excited about my future writing projects and can confirm that there are many more books in the works!” she adds.



With each of the three books expected to increase in popularity, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



Purchase links:



Songs of the Feathered Wind - http://amzn.to/18PfZSF

Copper Psalms and Dusty Rainbows: Poetry for your Soul - http://amzn.to/1awFJtU

My Soul Speaks - http://amzn.to/1akhSdp



The books can also be purchased from Barnes & Novel.com and directly through the publisher, PublishAmerica.com.



About Katherine K. Walker

At the tender age of 9 months, I was adopted into the home of a loving couple in Michigan. They already had a son and could no longer have any more children, so they picked me! I was loved and nurtured in a Christian home where I grew to love the Lord but always felt a piece was missing by not ever knowing my birth family. I wanted so much to tell them about my Jesus, but at the same time I did not want to hurt my adoptive family. On September 12, 2002 I discovered the truth. The State of Michigan cannot open the records unless the whole family is dead. They called me with the news that my birth Mother and a brother I never knew had both committed suicide. My father had died of a heart attack, but lived into his 80’s. The news was devastating, but it also answered some of the many questions that I had. This lesson taught me that depression can sometimes be an inherited thing. That, too, has helped me cope. Jesus and writing have also helped to fill in the gaps of my heart.