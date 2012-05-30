Writers and Publishers Turn to CM Printing for Low-Cost, High-Quality Book Printing Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Writers and publishers work hard to create, print and distribute their vision of the world to their readers. While some publishers have presses of their own, sometimes owning a printing press is not a feasible or cost efficient option. For these kinds of writers and publishers, a solution is needed in order to get their words onto paper in the proper form. Finding a trusted company that can provide quality book printing services at a reasonable price is the dream of many publishers and writers. Recently, there has been one website that is getting a lot of attention in the publishing world.



CM Printing provides book printing services for a variety of needs, and the company has over ten years of experience in the book and packaging printing industry. The CM Printing website explains how it has become one of the number one sources for quality printing services:



“The CM factory has introduced dozens of the world's most advanced pre-presses, printing and binding equipment, and it has actively managed modernization processes making it one of the most well known printing companies in Shenzhen.”



On their website, customers can browse CM Printing’s wide range of services, which includes printing for children’s books, magazines, hardbound and softbound books, pop-up books, spiral-bound books, text books and mini-books.



In addition to book printing services, CM Printing can also provide packaging printing services for wine box packaging, cosmetic boxes, gift boxes, jewelry boxes and food boxes. Other services include bookmark printing, barcode label printing, brochure printing and poster printing.



With all of these commercial printing services, CM Printing is also a great supplier for small and large business needs.



Factory direct prices allow writers, publishers and businesses to get the best results at the lowest prices. CM Printing also prides itself on its customer service, striving to always leave its customers satisfied. Customer can even see pictures of the equipment used in the book printing process, in the Factory Overview section. Customers will also find a blog with useful articles on printing such as “What Printer To Choose For Home And Office?” and “Cartridge. Buy Or Refill?”



About CM Printing

CM Color Printing Factory is one of the most professional printing companies in China, specialized in book printing and packaging printing. CM Printing’s factory was founded at the beginning of 1990, giving the company over 20 years of experience in the printing business. CM Printing provides the best service and uses the most advanced equipments and technology in its printing processes.



For more information, please visit: http://www.china-printing.org/