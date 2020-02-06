Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The driving factors influencing the global writing and marking instruments market include increasing adoption of education, a growing number of students receiving admission in schools and colleges, rising popularity of personalized and traditional writing instruments, increasing acceptance of high-quality pens as a status symbol.



The global writing and marking instrument market is challenged to the growing correspondence owing to the internet connectivity and inducing the requirement for written communication. Due to the increasing population of literate people in developing countries and rising prominence of luxury fountain pens, the global writing and marking instruments market is estimated to project positive growth over the forecast period.



In terms of segmentation, the demand for writing gear with advanced features is significantly increasing and considered to be a primary factors in terms of growing developments and advancements in the global writing and marking instruments market. Moreover, online stores are gaining maximum traction due to the steady developments and growing literacy rates with an increasing number of organizations.



Geography-wise, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share and is significantly attributed to the increasing demand for stationary and luxury writing instruments. This region also offers a major contribution to the granted to education. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region offers the huge hub of manufacturers with rising number of multinational, medium, and small-scale businesses. This concludes the demand for global writing and marking instruments market over the forecast period.



The global writing and marking instruments market is gaining maximum traction and stating more competitive as has been dominated by leading players of the global writing and marking instruments market who promptly compete on positions, parameters of product, product differentiation, and pricing. The global writing and marking instruments market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to the manufacturers constant improvements on products.



The global writing and marking instruments market is categorized into several segmentation including type, application, and region. Based on type, the global writing and marking instruments market is fragmented into pens, colouring, pencils, and writing instruments, and writing accessories. On the basis of industry, the global writing and marking instruments market is subjected into online stores and offline stores. Looping on to the regional overview, the global writing and marking instruments market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global writing and marking instruments market includes Crayola, Newell Brands, PILOT Pen, BIC, and Faber Castell.



Key segments of the global writing and marking instruments market



Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)



Pens



Pencils



Colouring And Writing Instruments



Markers And Highlighters



Writing Accessories



Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)



Online stores



Offline stores



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



Italy



France



Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia



Philippines



Vietnam



Singapore



Central & South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



GCC countries



Egypt



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa



