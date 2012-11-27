"Writing Instruments in Japan" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Writing Instruments in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Ironically, the slight improvement in writing instruments sales in 2012 can be attributed to the stagnating economy. Since the economic situation has been challenging for a number of years, companies in Japan started tightening their expenses for stationery - including writing instruments - and this has encouraged individuals to buy their own stationery for work. This shift in purchasing pattern has resulted in an interesting trend. As the writing instruments that consumers purchase for work...
Euromonitor International's Writing Instrumentsin Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Colouring, Markers and Highlighters, Pencils, Pens, Writing Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Writing Instruments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Writing Instruments in the United Kingdom
- Writing Instruments in Poland
- Writing Instruments in Brazil
- Writing Instruments in Singapore
- Writing Instruments in Canada
- Writing Instruments in India
- Writing Instruments in the US
- Writing Instruments in the Netherlands
- Writing Instruments in Mexico
- Writing Instruments in Romania