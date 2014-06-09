Fast Market Research recommends "Writing Instruments in Switzerland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The intensive usage of modern technology, which includes computers, the internet and e-mail, as well as smartphones, reduced consumer demand for writing instruments. The large amount of software available for painting, drawing and writing attracts not only adults but also children to modern electronic media. Electronic media minimises the need for storage space, and facilitates the transportation of written documents, information and messages easily and swiftly. The convenience modern...
Euromonitor International's Writing Instrumentsin Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Colouring, Markers and Highlighters, Pencils, Pens, Writing Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Writing Instruments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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