WritingForums.org Announces a Science Fiction Short Story Writing Contest With $500 in Prizes

There are many ways for people to practice and improve their writing skills. These include participating in workshops, journaling and entering writing contests.



WritingForums.org, the No. 1 online writing community, recently announced a science fiction short story writing contest, which will be the site’s largest contest to-date. Featuring $500 in prizes, the creating writing contest runs from now through February 20, 2012 and is free to enter. Ten lucky winners will be chosen by a panel judges and will then be ranked from first to tenth place via a public poll. Entrants’ science fiction short stories must be between 3,000 and 10,000 words and will be judged on traditional writing merits, such as plot, character development and style.



Whether aspiring to be the next J.G. Wells transporting readers through their version of “The Time Machine” or seeking to bring people on a new journey like Jules Verne, entrants are encouraged to be original and can enter by simply starting a thread in response to the writing contest announcement at WritingForums.org.



The first place winner will receive $250, be featured in the first edition of the website’s e-zine, and will receive a free two-year premium membership to the site.



In addition to running writing contests, including poetry contests, WritingForums.org offers writing workshops, writing critiques, general writing discussion forums, publishing help, writing resources, and unsurpassed interaction with other top-notch writers.



According to the site, rather than offer writers reviews of their work, they provide constructive critique as a way of providing writers with helpful suggestions.



“We emphasize constructive critique as a vital writing skill. Training your eye by reviewing other people's work helps you improve your own writing even before you present it for others to see,” states the site. “Therefore, we ask members to review other people's writing before posting work of their own. We also impose a two-week waiting period before you may post writing for critique to give you time to become familiar with what is expected and how the site operates.”



People can utilize the site for free, or choose to upgrade to a Supporter Membership by making a donation to the site for ongoing improvements and upgrades.



For more information or to enter the science fiction short story contest, visit http://www.WritingForums.org



WritingForums.org is the No. 1 online writing community. The site offers unique writing workshops to help writers improve their writing, publishing information, writing contests, writing help, writing resources, and the interaction that a writing community brings. WritingForums.Org can help the average creative writer improve their writing, motivate them, and help develop their plot, characters and more.