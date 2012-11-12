WSJ Innovation Winner Liftn Buddy Shares Secrets of Days Without Lost Time

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Lift’n Buddy http://liftnbuddysafety.blogspot.com/ is talking workplace safety. According to Ergologistics (makers of Lift’n Buddy), "Make-It-Safe Monday” is a series on safety in the workplace.



The award winning Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) can provide the proper ergonomic help to employees. It provides easy movement of products as well as lifting the products to the proper height, resulting in fewer workplace back injuries due to lifting heavy, awkward, and bulky objects. "Make-It-Safe Monday” is a series on safety in the workplace. According to the US Department of Labor Fact Sheet, preventing back injury is a major workplace safety challenge. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than one million workers suffer back injuries each year, and back injuries account for one of every five workplace injuries or illnesses. Further, one-fourth of all compensation indemnity claims involve back injuries, costing industry billions of dollars on top of the pain and suffering borne by employees.



Aaron Lamb, President of Ergologistics, reported in his weekly blog information about record safety at an Indiana manufacturer.



1. Indiana Foundry Hits Record on Days Without Lost Time.

2. Foundries and machine shops are notoriously known for being dangerous places.

3. 500 days without lost time.

4. An incredible staff that come to work.

5. Everyone is accountable.

6. Require all employees to file “near miss” reports.

7. Executive team determines how to possibly change things in the future.

8. Establish a zero incident culture.



Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Lift’n Buddy

http://www.liftnbuddy.com

Aaron M. Lamb, President

pr@liftnbuddy.com

701.499.5293