WT Jones Studios Opens Stage Play "Five Reasons a Man Won't Marry You" on Valentines Day in Atlanta

The talented Writer & Director Willie and Tawanda Jones better known as "THE LEADING MARRIED COUPLE OF URBAN THEATER" has presented such plays as "I Do, Maybe?" & "The Real Golden Girls" are excited that “Five Reasons a Man Won't Marry You” has created a buzz around the nation and put the play on high demand for devout is various Cities. The couple says, “The Valentines Day opening is the first stop of many more dates to come”.



“Five Reasons a Man Won't Marry You” is centered on eleven friends from college that vowed to always keep in touch after they all graduated. Though they all have different majors and backgrounds they remained friends. Stephanie the most matured of the group graduated with her PHD in Psychology. Stephanie is 35 years old now. She thought that she would be married by now. She knows she is a good catch and all, just can’t understand it.



The Trailer was recently released and given great reviews from Reinchild, Blogger for NBC 11Alive, who stated “If you like the movie “Think Like A Man”, you will love this stage play. I enjoyed the Trailer and can't wait to watch it in full... Check out the Trailer @: http://youtu.be/IE4WYAr2A3A



About the Play:

Performed at: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center Running time: 2:30 hours



February 14, 2013- Valentine’s Day Opening Night- Dinner (from 6:30pm-7:30pm) and the show start @ 8pm



Tickets: Dinner/Theatre tickets $45 in advance and $50 at the door, Theatre only tickets $30 in advance and $35 at the door, VIP tickets are $70 in advance and $75 at the door



Interested folks may purchase tickets online at www.wtjonesstudios.com or at the door the day of the event



Special Events: Pre-Show entertainment with a special tribute to Whitney Houston, Etta James and Luther Vandross. Also performing will be R&B Recording Artist, 4 Shades.



Media Passes: Complimentary tickets given for media representatives available by submitting a request to wt_jones_studios@yahoo.com by February 1, 2013. Limit 2 per company.



STARRING: Dave Tolliver as "Dewitt"(R&B Artist from Music Group Men at Large) and Sheneka Adams as “Ebony"(Urban Model, Popular Host and Actress) SUPPORTING ACTORS: Marvin Vance as "Harry", Sabrina Quinn as "Alicia", Lashone Garth as "Tasha”, Mike Bend as "Sam", Anthony Slayton as "Miles" , Stan Lackey as '"Ryan", Jonna Johnson as "Erica”, Amber Hambright as "Jasmine", Candice Jordan as "Candy", Brittney Jordan as "Roxy", Makayla Nolan as "Kristin", Caleb Jones as "Kaleb", Scarlette Wimberly as "Assistant", Kineh N'Gaojia as "Tyrone" , Jessica Schmahl as "Chrissy".



