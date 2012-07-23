W&T Offshore Inc - New Company Intelligence Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- W&T Offshore Inc (W&T) is an independent energy company actively involved in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in the US. The company’s E&P activities are concentrated in both offshore and onshore areas of the US. W&T’s offshore operations are primarily focused on the Gulf of Mexico (GoM), and the company held varying working interests in the GoM, as of the end of 2011. The company operated primarily within offshore areas since its inception, before entering into onshore areas through acquisitions in 2010. The company further expanded its presence in onshore areas with an acquisition in the Permian basin of West Texas in Q2 2011. Currently, W&T holds an average net total of 173,165 acres in onshore areas as of the end of 2011.



Scope



- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company’s overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.

- W&T Offshore Inc Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.

- W&T Offshore Inc SWOT analysis: The report’s SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.

- W&T Offshore Inc Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company’s crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company’s producing and development assets.

- W&T Offshore Inc Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company’s exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.

- W&T Offshore Inc M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company’s recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company’s status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.

- W&T Offshore Inc Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.

- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the company’s performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.

- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the company’s historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance the decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Provide detailed analysis to those who are interested in knowing the companies’ existing and future business strategies.

- Provide in-depth analysis on the companies E&P profiles along with the exploration and M&A updates.

- Provide valuable insights to those who are tracking oil and gas markets and wants to know the intrinsic value of the companies.

- Use the analysis for strategy and planning, M&A identifications, and competitor analysis.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/85725/wt-offshore-inc-company-intelligence-report.html