WTC: World Trade Center Noida Provides Affordable Fully Furnished and Unfurnished Office Spaces in Greater Noida

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Fast growing stature of India on global economic map has persuaded the western nations to shift their focus towards the expansive market of this fast developing economy. Currently, they can get ample of options for investment that promises to offer high return on investment. There are no areas left, whether it is education, medical science, IT, telecom or real estate. This kind of massive development has also changed the business activity and nature of business. Now, every organization has a vast network of clients spread across entire world. So, they need quality communication channel and business standard as of world level in order to deal with them. The establishment of World Trade Center in Noida city is only due to all these reasons. This mega commercial project has come to India because of its growing stature and the need of organization for a well-organized business network. Founded in the year 1959, World Trade Center is a renowned network of office complexes that currently has its presence in 330 cities of 100 countries across the world. It works on the sole objective of strengthening communication network between every organization of the world, hence establishing economical brotherhood.



World Trade Center Noida is an attempt of this renowned organization to link Indian companies with foreign giant in order to provide them every kind of support. A team of experienced economist and management staffs work together in this organization. This kind of international standard real estate development will surely establish Noida city on the map of world real estate. World Trade Center is currently based in New York USA from where it manages all business activities and controls every center. The developer of World Trade Center Noida has decided to develop this mega real estate project amidst enchanting location of Tech Zone – 1, Greater Noida, which ensures that people will get eco-friendly atmosphere and great connectivity to all important destinations of Delhi-NCR region.



Modern architectural style has been applied for the development of buildings at this mega business center. Renowned construction company Spire World has given the responsibility for developing never before design of the building. Municipal Corporation and administrative authorities have given their consent to develop WTC Noida which shows it has got green signal from every official body. Office spaces at this mega commercial project will be developed on the land area ranges between 350 sq. ft. and 1,000 sq. ft. World Trade Center Greater Noida is first of its kind business center in Delhi-NCR region in terms of facilities. audio visual aid, Wi-Fi enable campus, centralized air conditioning system, multi-level security, constant power backup & electricity supply, travel & medical desk, café & restaurants etc., are sufficient to describe the magnificence of this modern age commercial project.



About World Trade Center Noida

World Trade Center Noida is country’s fast growing economy and changing business standards. The project is located at the exotic location of Tech Zone - I, Greater Noida, from where every important destination of Delhi-NCR is easily accessible.