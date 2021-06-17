Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- Certain directors of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited are under investigation over potential securities laws violations.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) concerning whether a series of statements by Wunong Net Technology Company Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China.



On May 19, 2021, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited issued a press release, stating it had "received written notification on May 18, 2021, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it no longer complies with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing in that it has failed to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020." Wunong Net Technology Company Limited advised the market that it "is working aggressively to complete its audit and file its annual report on Form 20-F by June 30, 2021 and accordingly, regain compliance with the Nasdaq Rules ahead of the deadline to submit its plan to regain compliance."



Shares of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) closed on June 7, 2021, at $6.76 per share.



