Wuxi Sunnet Manufacturing Co. Ltd Offers Precision Custom Punch and Die Parts

Wuxi, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- In today’s fast developing global economy, hi-tech industries that provide services in molding, tool-making and precision metal stamping are high in demand. Higher precision requirements calls for higher performance in standards and this is where Sunnet Manufacturing comes in. Founded in 2005 as a small service center with 5 engineers, the company now caters to clients from all over the world.



The company mainly provides four-faceted services in mold accessories, mold tooling, stamping parts, and customized parts. The first includes precision punch and die, die inserts, die sets and components, carbide punches etc. Mold tooling services comprise of designing and engineering of various stamping mold toolings with great precision.



Sunnet Manufacturing dishes out custom-made products for specific interconnect applications. This is why you will not find a catalog of standard connectors on their website. The veteran professionals deal one to one with clients from the time of taking on a request for a project and aim to deliver quick results, maintain high quality and keep the costs to minimum. Details of the sheet metal stamping parts capacities, fabrication, design, and assistance rendered can be seen in the website.



The modern facilities are spread out over 1500 square feet of production area alone and the various processing techniques include optical profile grinding,wire EDM, E.D.M,CNC turning and milling, metal stamping among others.



Clients can also request a quote online and provide a drawing of the requirement they have in mind for a more accurate quote. Whether it is a stamping tool or a carbide punch and die to be tailor-made for your company, Sunnet Manufacturing has the full range of services to cater to your requirements. The website maintains a blogspot as well which provides for informative reading for entrepreneurs who are new to the industry.



For more information on the company and its various metal manufacturing services, log on to http://www.sunnetmfg.com/.



