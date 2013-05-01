AMO Delivers New Absolute Linear and Angle Measuring Systems

Folsom, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Motion control encoder manufacturer AMO GmbH now delivers IP-67 rated True Absolute Linear and Angular measuring systems to the North American OEM market through its US subsidiary AMO Corporation. Machine design professionals can now incorporate these high accuracy and high resolution inductive encoders into industrial motion systems. The AMO Absolute Encoders complement the proven Incremental versions that have revolutionized the motion control feedback industry.



Absolute Encoders deliver the machine’s actual position to the control system using high speed digital code. This eliminates the need for a homing sequence, reduces the number of wires in the cable and increases operational safety. AMO’s IP-67 rated inductive sensor invites application of these open non-contact encoder designs into both clean and polluted environments with robust results.



With its IP-67 rated capability, the AMO Inductive Absolute Encoder is able to operate without compromise even when contaminated by coolant, water, frost, dust, dirt, oil and grease. The patented inductive sensor incorporates micro-coil transmitter arrays and separate micro-coil receivers. It interacts with a precision etched stainless steel grating in both linear and rotary encoder systems. An air gap separates the sensor from the grating for operation at high speeds and without friction. In addition, the simple physics of the design enable it to operate at both low and high temperatures without difficulty.



Several communication protocols for absolute measurement are available including Biss/C, SSI and Fanuc. Siemens DriveCliq and Mitsubishi are available shortly. All versions can be complemented with 1VPP signals as required.



Absolute linear encoders can be supplied in lengths to 32 meters. The linear grating are applied with either a screw mounted spar or dual-sided adhesive tape. For machines without traditional bearings, for long travel machines and for machines where tight mounting tolerances are difficult to maintain a self-guided rail system is available that allows large lateral runout while still delivering excellent repeatability.



Absolute angular encoders utilize a thin welded ring scale that is stretched onto the circumference of a rotating surface. They offer the potential for a large thru-bore with low added inertia. Several standard sizes are offered but custom sized Absolute Ring Scales can be made for nearly any diameter. The absolute angular encoders from AMO are good alternatives to resolvers where improved dynamic performance is desired without compromising robust performance.



A broad range of applications are highly suited for this technology including: General Automation, Linear and Torque Motor Stages, Machine Tools, Rotary Tables, Spindles, Laser Marking/Welding/Cutting, Plasma and Water Cutting, Medical, Quality Control/Inspection, Military, Aerospace, Antennae, Radar, Pan-and-Tilt Cameras, Semiconductor (both vacuum and non-vacuum), Printing, Industrial Cranes.



The AMO Corporation website at www.amosin.com has all the details on these newly available absolute encoders. It also contains information on the proven incremental encoder versions including those specifically designed for high speed spindles. All AMO encoders incorporate the AMOSIN inductive sensor technology with proven capability in challenging environments.



About AMO GmbH

AMO GmbH (St. Peter am Hart, Austria) is a motion sensor technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing linear and angular measuring systems that incorporate the Amosin inductive sensor technology. AMO GmbH offers standard, customized and custom designed encoder solutions to meet OEM requirements.