WWW-Outlook.com Shows Users How to Get More out of Microsoft Outlook

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- The internet has plenty of options when it comes to choosing an email service provider. From popular services like Gmail and Hotmail to the email address provided by an Internet Service Provider, internet users have plenty of different options. However, after Microsoft recently rebranded its Hotmail service as ‘Outlook.com’, Microsoft Outlook has experienced a surge in growth.



Before Outlook.com was launched, Microsoft Outlook was just an email client that helped users send and receive emails and organize their lives. Microsoft decided to build on the success of its Outlook brand by offering email services. So, instead of simply acting as an email client, Outlook.com now allows users to have an email address like “MyName@Outlook.com”.



Some users might be confused by all the changes that have taken place with Outlook over the last few months. Fortunately, one website, WWW-Outlook.com, seeks to answer any questions visitors might have about the service. While WWW-Outlook.com is not affiliated with Microsoft in any way, it nonetheless wants to help visitors understand how to get the most out of Outlook.com.



The WWW-Outlook.com site features a number of tutorials. Some tutorials are simple, like the one which shows users how to send an email in Outlook.com. Others are more complex, like the one which explains how Post Office Protocol (POP) works in a service like Microsoft Outlook.



WWW-Outlook.com is caters primarily towards Spanish-speaking internet users. While Outlook.com offers plenty of resources when it comes to seeking English-language advice, the creators of WWW-Outlook.com found that the email provider’s Spanish-language advice was lacking. A spokesperson for WWW-Outlook.com explained why they made the decision to create their own Outlook-oriented site:



“Spanish speakers have a limited number of options when it comes to learning more about Microsoft Outlook and Outlook.com. Instead of trying to understand advice written in English or working with Outlook’s limited Spanish help resources, we want to provide our visitors with a one-stop solution to all of their Outlook needs.”



However, WWW-Outlook.com maintains that it has no affiliation with Microsoft. It simply seeks to educate readers about a popular Microsoft service. The site seeks to expand its resources over the coming weeks in order to become the number one site Spanish-speaking Outlook users turn to for advice.



Whether looking for a new email provider or interesting in learning more about Outlook.com, WWW-Outlook.com wants to help its visitors understand how to use Microsoft Outlook to its full potential. The website is filled with Spanish-language advice about Microsoft Outlook and it’s ready to start educating visitors today.



About WWW-Outlook.com

WWW-Outlook.com explains how users can use their Outlook.com email accounts to their full potential. The website features tutorials written in the Spanish language. For more information, please visit: http://www.www-outlook.com