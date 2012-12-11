www.1stairportparking.co.uk Add New on Airport and off Airport Parking Options

Harrow, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- 1stairportparking.co.uk has added number of new on airport and off airport car parks at several UK airports to its website. The UK’s original airport parking price comparison service, now in its 10th year, has also updated the information on a range of existing car parks, ahead of the busy booking season that starts later this month.



Customers can now compare prices and book short stay parking at Aberdeen, Cardiff and Gatwick airports. New off airport car parks have also been added at Leeds Bradford and Luton airports, with meet and greet parking options added at Aberdeen Airport and a number of new suppliers added at other airports too. In addition information has been improved and updated for car parks across the website, including at Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Prestwick airports.



1stairportparking.co.uk content manager Lynn Bradshaw said: “We launched this major update ahead of the busy booking season, which seems to kick off as soon as we’ve eaten our Christmas lunch, and we start seeing holiday ads on TV !”



“As well as launching our new YouTube channel a month ago, we have been working hard to add new car parks to our website and our popular price comparison search. On airport short stay car parks are popular with business passengers and those taking a short break. Over the winter months they can be almost as cheap as other parking options too.”



"We have also added new low cost off airport car parks to the website that offer customers more choice and better prices during the busier times such as Easter and the Summer months. Plus we have added to our Meet and Greet options, making this convenient parking option even more affordable."



“It is never too early or too late to book airport parking and save. Visit http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk/ for information on the car park choices at any UK airport, or to compare prices visit our airport parking price comparison search .”



