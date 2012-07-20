www.1stairportparking.co.uk Increases Aberdeen Airport Parking Options and Gets Social

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- UK airport parking price comparison website 1stairportparking.co.uk has updated and improved its Aberdeen Airport Parking section, increasing its parking options, updating information and making sharing its content easier by adding bookmarking buttons to its pages.



First launched in 2003 as the pioneer of airport parking price comparison in the UK, 1stairportparking.co.uk has undertaken a long overdue overhaul and upgrade of its Aberdeen Airport parking section. The content on its main Aberdeen page now has additional information, including a quick guide to parking options, a step-by-step process for getting the best deal and more prominent links to its fast and simple airport parking price comparison search. The popular, monthly updated, price comparison tables have also been retained.



In addition to updating the information on pages covering on airport long stay and off airport ‘park and ride’ car parks, a new parking option has been added – meet and greet parking – which is very popular at other UK airports. A new low cost ‘leisure special’ at the on airport car park is also featured. This is typically 15 – 20% cheaper than the standard on airport car park price, offering significant savings, however it is not ‘flexible’ (it cannot be cancelled for a refund and stay dates cannot be changed).



As the power of social media continues to grow, www.1stairportparking.co.uk has seen a big increase in customer recommendations via websites including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Digg, Google Plus and others. So as part of this update, it has added bookmarking buttons to every page in its Aberdeen section, to make recommending it as the place to go for parking at Aberdeen Airport much easier.



http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk Content manager Lynn Rosario said: “This is an upgrade we have been planned for some time. In addition to improving the advice and information, we have also removed one of the side bars from these pages to increase the ‘white space’ and make our content even easier to read. We have also added extra guidance on how to get the best deal on parking, and made links to our price comparison page easier to find.



Links to www.1stairportparking.co.uk are increasingly tweeted, pinned, liked, and plused and, to make it even easier for people to share our content without leaving our website, we have added bookmarking and Google+1 buttons to our Aberdeen pages too.



Customer feedback so far on the changes has been very positive. This upgraded format and content to be rolled out to the other airport sections over the coming weeks, making the whole website easier to use and easier to recommend.”



