www.1stairportparking.co.uk Increases UK Airport Lounge Options by 25%, Reduces Prices and Gets Social

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- UK airport parking price comparison website 1stairportparking.co.uk has updated and improved its UK Airport Lounge section, increasing its the number of lounges offered by 25%, updating information, reducing prices and making sharing its content easier by adding bookmarking buttons to all of its pages.



First launched in 2003 as the pioneer of airport parking price comparison in the UK, 1stairportparking.co.uk also compares the costs of using a pay-per-visit lounge at UK airports and has undertaken an extensive overhaul and upgrade of its UK airport lounge section. This has included adding easy to follow links to pages for all major UK airports throughout the section, plus a quick guide and a simple to use price comparison table on every page.



All of the individual airport pages have been updated, with details and booking costs of every pay-per-visit lounge shown. A number of lounges have been added – including No.1 Traveller lounges at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted – with a total increase in lounges covered in the section of 25%. Prices have also been updated, with a large number reduced by up to 15%, and the number of lounges accepting children has more than doubled.



In addition to updating the information, new links in a sidebar have been added, making it easier to search and book for lounges at two UK airports, for those taking domestic flights. The number of suppliers offering lounges at UK airports has also been increased, which often means better prices, with savings of up to 20%.



http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk has also added bookmarking buttons to every page in its lounge section, to make recommending it easier for users to recommend it as the place to go for lounges at UK airports on web sites including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Digg, Google Plus and many others.



http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk Content manager Lynn Rosario said: “This is a really great upgrade to a useful part of the web site. In addition to improving the advice and updating the information, we have added more links to a new navigation bar to make the section easier to navigate and removed one of the side bars to increase the ‘white space’ and make the information even easier to read. We have also added extra lounges, more suppliers at a number of airports, and lowered prices.



Lounges are increasingly allowing children access, and this has been featured on over half of the revised pages. We have also added bookmark buttons so that our content can be tweeted, pinned, liked, and plused without leaving the website. Customer feedback so far on the changes so far has been very positive.”



