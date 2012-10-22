www.lutonairportparking.com Launch a New YouTube Channel with Fun Video

Harrow, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Luton Airport Parking price comparison website www.lutonairportparking.com has launched a new YouTube channel with a fun and informative video.



The new channel, which can be found at www.youtube.com/4lutonairportparking will soon feature ‘how to’ and other information videos, which will be its main purpose going forward. These will offer users step by step guides on how to get the best deal on all types of Luton airport parking and on hotels near the airport. Videos on individual car parks plus on updates and information on parking changes at the airport are also planned.



The first video on the channel is a fun introduction to www.lutonairportparking.com . Just over a minute long, it highlights the reason the website was first set up almost 10 years ago – to save customers time and money by allowing them to compare prices across a number of suppliers quickly and easily.



Another video is in production and is likely to be added this week. It will use screen capture technology to offer a step by step (or click by click) guide on how to quickly compare prices and get the best deal on parking next month. This will be followed by more guides on each type of parking – on airport, off airport and meet and greet – plus other information videos, such as comparing the cost of an airport hotel with long term parking, looking at the lounges available at Luton Airport and videos on each of the airport’s car parks.



http://www.lutonairportparking.co.uk content manager Lynn Rosario said: “We have been comparing prices of Luton Airport car parking for almost 10 years. In that time we have published lots of ‘how to’ guides, which we regularly update. However, until now they have all been in words, released via online and offline printed media.



Our new YouTube channel allows us to be much more inventive and also much more interactive. We can publish our ‘how to’ guides taking customers through the process on a screen by screen, step-by-step, or click-by-click basis, highlighting the options available and savings that can be made. We hope that this will make the guides much easier to use and apply, encouraging more people to compare prices and save on parking. We also plan to update them frequently, to make them much more timely.



Our first video, which we have used to launch the channel, is a funny introduction to who we are and what we do. Customer feedback on this and the look of our new channel has been very positive. Please use the link above to pop along and have a look at us on YouTube.”



Media Contact:

Lynn Rosario

Chantry Place, Headstone Lane

HA3 6NY Harrow

0208 143 7207

nospam@lutonairportparking.com

http://www.lutonairportparking.com/