www.lutonairportparking.com Says Holidaymakers Can Save up to 55% on Their Parking at Luton Airport This Summer

Paying to leave a car at Luton Airport can be an expensive part of a holiday. However, research by http://www.lutonairportparking.com , an airport car parking price comparison web site, has revealed that holidaymakers can save up to 55% on their parking this summer.



In the section below are prices for eight days' car parking at Luton Airport in August (7 - 15). lutonairportparking.com has compared the cost without pre-booking at the on airport long stay car park (the drive up or gate price) with the cost of pre-booking that same car park, booking a park and ride (or off airport) car park that is close to the terminal and has with a similar transfer time, booking meet and greet parking and booking a night at a Luton Airport hotel with eight days' parking at the airport long stay car park included in the price. The table includes details of the savings compared to not pre-booking, plus the typical transfer time to the terminal for each option.



[Note: The prices should be treated as indicative. They were accurate when this article was first published, but prices can change with demand, particularly during the summer. To compare costs for different dates visit these Parking at Luton Airport and Hotel with parking at Luton Airport price comparison pages.]



Costs and options for eight days car parking at Luton Airport in August 2012:



- On airport long stay not pre-booked: £115.20 (typical transfer time 10 – 20 minutes)

- On airport long stay pre-booked: £78.99 (31% saving; typical transfer time 10 – 20 minutes)

- Off airport park and ride: £51.99 (55% saving; typical transfer time 10 – 20 minutes)

- Meet and Greet: £57.95 (50% saving; no transfer time)

- Luton Airport hotel with parking: £105.00 for a three star (almost 10% saving; double room including parking in the on airport long stay car park, typical transfer time 10 – 20 minutes).



Results:

By comparing the car parking options and prices, and pre-booking parking at Luton Airport, holidaymakers can save up to 55% this summer. Just by pre booking the on airport car park, rather than driving up without a booking and paying the gate price, offers savings of almost a third. Or by parking at an off airport car park with a similar transfer time to the on airport long stay car park holidaymakers can save up to 55%.



Another option is Meet and Greet Parking – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them. As this does not involve a bus transfer to / from the car park it can save 20 - 30 minutes on the journey time to and from the airport. This was 50% cheaper than the gate price and over £20 cheaper than the best on airport long stay price. Holidaymakers can cut their journey time and cut costs by picking this option.



Or those with an early flight can save almost 10% compared to the long stay gate price by staying overnight at a hotel near Luton Airport with free parking for eight days in the on airport long term car park. This is a premium of just over £26 on the best price of booking the on airport long stay car park - for an extra night in a hotel and a short, calm trip to the airport.



www.lutonairportparking.com Price Comparison Expert Lynn Bradshaw said: “This new research shows it pays to compare prices and options at Luton Airport this summer. Not only can this result in savings of up to 55%, holidaymakers could also save 50% by booking meet and greet parking, which will cut around 30 minutes off their journey time too. Or why not consider booking a hotel near Luton Airport with free parking? This costs from just £26 more than parking in the airport long stay car park, and they will still park in the long stay car park. A hotel for the night for a net £26, what a bargain! Whichever option passengers choose, comparing prices is the best way to cut the cost of Luton Airport parking this summer.”



