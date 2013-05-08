www.phvcondo.com: Best Phuket Condominium Rental Project

Phuket, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Renting condos in Phuket, Thailand has become extremely popular in the recent times. This is why various types of accommodations offering Phuket long term rentals are also being setup in large numbers to cater to the increasing demand.



The Phuket city and beaches are world-famous and thus they hardly require any sort of introduction. With its immense variety of seaside fun, a vast choice of bars & restaurants, shopping malls and a pulsating nightlife scene the fame of which precedes more than, what people expect it to be, the island’s central tourist hub spot has long drawn numerous international visitors from different corners of the globe.



Not only tourists, Thailand has many important MNC’s where a huge number of professionals from all across the globe are employed. They are staying in Thailand temporarily for the completion of some professional project. Then there are also many retired people who wish to enjoy a long-term stay on the scenic island not for getting intoxicated in its carnival-like, brash atmosphere but for stealing some days of calm tranquil stay far from the madding crowd.



All these people can enjoy the Phuket beach life to their heart’s content by booking their stay at the PHV Condo, an excellent condominium complex offering Phuket long term rentals on promotional rates to Phuket vacationers, employed professionals or to retired people who want to spend a secluded retired life in the lap of Tropical Nature.



The PHV Complex is situated nearly 1.5 Kilometers downtown of Patong beach and falls in the Southernmost corner of this dream-like town. It consists of 39 units each of which face the mounts & pool around Patong. The PHV Phuket condominium rental project is situated in a calm and quiet setting against the backdrop of immaculate and stunning Patong views.



“Our Phuket rental condominium project was completed just 3 yrs back; i.e. 2013. Therefore most of the rental apartments in the complex are new and we take initiative to refresh the units in the low season so that renters can get a condo that looks brand new, fresh and clean” says a team member.



Some of the Key features of the PHV project are:



- Well-equipped gym

- Free Wi-Fi

- Large swimming pool for adults & separate kids pool

- Pool bar with self-catering arrangement & several fun facilities at the kids pool

- Maid service available weekly together with linen change services

- Great night security, CCTV & room safes

- Excellent location; i.e. only 1.2 km downtown from Junceylon Mall or Patong



“I am very pleased by my stay at the well furnished comfortable rental that PHV Condo offered me!” says a happy house renter. For more info visit www.phvcondo.com



Media Contact :

Scott riefler

PHV Condo

Patong beach, Phuket

phvcondo@aol.com

+66800528082