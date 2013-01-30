www.PlainGreenLoans.com Offers a Cheaper Alternative to Payday Loans and More Borrowable Limit

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- With the increasing popularity of payday loans, many people have witnessed that interest rates of quick loan schemes is incredibly high. Those who require quick cash in emergency incidents have no choice but to succumb to the interest fees and hope to pay it in the next month. Plain Green is one company which has started to offer a much better alternative. Plain Green gives the option of availing the same quick loan process by offering higher loan amounts and less expensive interest rates than payday loans.



The company wants to distant themselves from payday loans as they state that their provision of loans is far better in many categories. Plain Green offers these loans online through a quick online application. The company also informs that confirmation of approval of the loan is given within seconds. Once approved the loan is then deposited in the next business day.



It is the interest fees of the company that will surprise many loan prospects and some payday providers. With savings of nearly 40% compared to other payday loan providers the company is not shy in making an impression. Furthermore, this interest rate decreases when a customer successfully pays the loans and opts for more money in the future. Full specifications regarding the interest fees are available on the company’s website, www.plaingreenloans.com.



Another advantage of Plain Green loans is the upper limit of the loans. For the first loan the upper limit is slightly more than the other payday loan providers, however after successfully paying off these loans customers will increase their borrowable limit. The media spokesperson of the company, Timothy Allen further elaborated, “The maximum amount that can be released is $ 1000 at a time, in line with the US regulations. We though assure that there are no hidden costs for these loans.” Details regarding the borrowable limit and fees can be viewed on the company’s website, www.plaingreenloans.com. The company can also be contacted regarding any other queries.



Those who are interested in availing a Plain Green Loan can Apply Here and get their approval for loans within seconds.



About Plain Green, LLC

Plain Green, LLC is one of the leading companies in providing payday loans. Through their online platform information regarding payday loans and 100% online application for requesting a loan can be accessed. The company is known for its quick loan provision and for its exceptional customer support. To apply for loans right now visit: PaydayOnlines.com



For more information about payday loans, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of paydayonlines.com, please email to support@paydayonlines.com.



www.plaingreenloans.com/apply