New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Wyndham maintained its competitive position over the review period, thanks to robust pipeline development in emerging markets and the strong recovery seen in the US. This was key to fuelling demand for Wyndham brands. The key strategies adopted by Wyndham to enhance its global competitive position are highlighted in this report.
Euromonitor International's Wyndham Worldwide Corp in Travel and Tourism (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Travel and Tourism market. The report examines company shares by region, financial performance, its marketing strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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