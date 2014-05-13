Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Wyndham Worldwide Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Wyndham Worldwide officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders. More specifically the investigation concerns three data breaches Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and its operating units sustained during the period April 2008 to January 2010. Recently the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Wyndham Worldwide Corporation alleging unfairness and deception-based violations.



Wyndham Worldwide Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $3.85 billion in 2010 to over $5 billion in 2013 and that its respective Net Income increased from $379 million to $432 million. Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) grew from $20.72 per share in early 2010 to as high as $75.74 per share in April 2014.



On May 9, 2014, NYSE:WYN shares closed at $71.75



Those who purchased shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com