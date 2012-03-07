Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Investor Investigation Following Brief Stock Halt

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was announced over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Wynn Resorts, Limited in connection with potentially false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) concerning whether certain statements regarding Wynn Resorts' business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Wynn Resorts, Limited reported that its annual Revenue rose from $2.98billion in 2008 to $5.26billion in 2011 and its Net Income increased over the same time frames from $210.48million to $613.37million.



However despite a steady increase in annual Revenue Wynn Resorts, Limited reported that its Net Income from 2008 of $210.48million fell in 2009 to $20.65million.



Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rose from as low as $15.40 in March ’09 to over $165 per sharein July 2011. Since then NASDAQ:WYNN shares fell to $102.20 per share in the end of 2011.



On March 2, 2012 trading was briefly halted after Wynn Resorts, Limited incorrectly disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it made progress on a new hotel and Chinese gambling resort in Macau and later the same day said the filing was made in error.



Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) had jumped 6 percent after Wynn Resorts filed a regulatory report saying it made progress on a lease for the resort.



Those who purchased shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) and currently hold those Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares, may have certain options



