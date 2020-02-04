Wynnewood Dental Arts Combats Dental Phobias with Sedation Dentistry

Wynnewood, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- For adults with a dental phobia, a trip to the dentist is more than just a minor annoyance—it can quickly become a major, life-changing form of anxiety that significantly affects their day-to-day lives. Living with a fear of going to the dentist can lead adults to skip out on cleanings and essential treatments they need to eat and speak without pain. Thankfully, there's now a solution for men and women living with dental phobias to get the treatments they need without fear—sedation dentistry in Philadelphia from Wynnewood Dental Arts.



Sedation dentistry is a specialized type of dental procedure performed by a dentist with training in sedatives (sometimes called a "happy gas dentist in Philadelphia, PA"). At Wynnewood Dental Arts, all sedation dentistry is led by the expert Dr. Thomas DeFinnis, who has over 20 years' worth of experience performing sedation dentistry. During the procedure, a small about of oral or gas sedative is used to quell anxieties, allowing the patient to get the treatments he or she needs without fear. In many cases, sedation dentistry is also more affordable, as it allows the dentist to perform multiple treatments in a single appointment.



Residents who are living with dental anxiety are urged to take steps to get the procedures they need today by calling Wynnewood Dental Arts. To schedule an appointment, patients are advised to visit their team online and click on the button labeled "Book Appointment." To learn more about the benefits of sedation dentistry, interested parties are encouraged to give Wynnewood Dental Arts a call today at 610-228-4452.



About Wynnewood Dental Arts

At Wynnewood Dental Arts, Dr. Thomas DeFinnis, hygienists, assistants, and front office staff are concentrated on their patient's comfort above all else. Together, they are focused on building an atmosphere in which patients can feel at ease. Specializing in sedation, cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry, Wynnewood Dental Arts makes every visit a pleasant one.