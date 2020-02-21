X-Band Radar Market Emerging Flexible Market Trends And Forecast 2018-2026

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- The X-band radar is radar wave that ranges between 8.0 GHz and 12 GHz. X-band is the designation for the band of frequencies in the electromagnetic spectrum and microwave radio region. These radars are extensively used in different sectors as they can be installed on smaller antennas on boats and land to provide better target detection. X-band radar is classified into two types of namely mobile X-band radar and sea-based X-band radar. Generally, sea-based X-band radar is installed on an artificial tower in sea. Moreover, X-band radar is self-propelled and is typically used as a part of ballistic missile defense system.



The global X-band radar market is estimated to account for US$ 5,122.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)



Market Dynamics- Driver



Increasing need for advanced security and surveillance system worldwide is expected to drive growth of the global X-band radar market during the forecast period



Governments of countries around the world seek constant, 24/7 security and surveillance, in order to keep people safe from external well as internal threats. This has led to key manufacturers in the market to develop novel aerospace and defense equipment that can identify any kind of distant threat objects. Radars play a key role in these systems for surveillance, navigation, and other applications. For instance, in February 2016, Northrop Grumman introduced SYERS-2 radar, in order to fulfill the security and intelligence requirements of the U.S. government.



Growing importance of climate and weather predictions is expected to propel the global X-band radar market growth during the forecast period.



X-band radars have crucial role in weather and climate predictions and are widely used meteorically and climatological applications. Moreover, it can identify and warn potential threats regarding tornadoes, local storms, high winds, and intense rains. X-band radar also finds major applications in aviation safety where it enhances operational efficiency in the air transport industry. Furthermore, it provides vital alerts regarding floods through constant monitoring of rainfall. Thus, growing use of radar for climate and weather predictions and aviation safety are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.



Market Dynamics



The growing significance of climate and weather predictions has fueled the demand for X-band radars, as the X-band radars are getting less affected due to the bad weather conditions as compared to the K and KA band, due to which it get majorly adopted for the aviation safety. However, accurate predictions for potential threats regarding tornadoes, local storms, high winds, and intense rains, can reduce a huge amount of loss, by timely taken precautions for



Sea-based X-band radar is equipped with a land-based early warning radar, which helps them to identify the exact location to focus on. However, X-band radar is not able to bend quickly enough to track range different missiles, which is expected to restrain the growth of X-band radar over the forecast period.



Market Opportunities



Increased operational process over land-based X-band radar is expected to boost the demand for sea-based X-band radar



Installation of land-based X-band radars in foreign nations other than home nation is time consuming due to complex legal issues associated with it. On the contrary, installing sea-based X-band radars is less time-consuming and easier. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for X-band radar. For instance, installing land-based X-radar system in Alaska or negotiating with other governments for using their lands is cumbersome and time-consuming as compared to installing sea-based radars.



Significant growth of global defense market is expected to pose lucrative growth opportunities



The global defense and aerospace markets are growing at a steady pace, which is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the region. This growth has increased the demand for radars from both defense and aerospace industry. Market players can offer novel products to gain significant share over the forecast period.



Market Trends



Semi-submersible X-band radar has witnessed significant demand in the recent past and this trend is likely to continue in the near future



The sea-based semi-submersible X-band radar is installed on a stand with a height of over 250 feet. It is comprised of semi-submersible oil production platform with X-band radar. In this, the X-band radar is the primary payload with the support of ground-based defense of the ballistic missile defense system.



Smaller vessels are adopting multi capability radar



During war or combat scenarios, situational alertness and potential threat detection are extremely crucial. This demand is fulfilled by the installation of multi-functionality radar that is being typically adopted by naval forces and commercial merchants for smaller vessels. These multi-capability radars are lightweight and offer high performance. Moreover, these radars are enhanced for maritime security operations and can cover entire search volume for 24 hours.



Competitive Section



Key companies operating in the global X-band radar market are Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Saab Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Japan Radio Company Limited, Reutech Radar Systems (RRS), Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Raytheon Company, Terma A/S, Detect Inc., and ProSensing, Inc.



