Radiologic Technologists Can Now Continue Their Education on XRayCeRT.com Using Bitcoin

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- XRayCeRT.com provides a wonderful opportunity for radiologic technologists, who want to continue their education. It can be pursued from the website using Bitcoin payment system. This makes possible for the students to complete unique courses without sitting for days in seminars or reading numerous boring books to receive the desired credits.



Bitcoin is a preferred payment system by many people, as it is open source that is not owned by particular company or country. It handles all transfers, calculates rates and becomes a huge trend among experts. There are still limited number of universities and institutions that accept payment via Bitcoin, so X-Ray Ce can be considered among the first that gives this opportunity to the students. Bitcoin significantly reduces the chance for fraud, making the transaction more secured than payments via credit cards.



X-ray CE is now easy for radiologic technologists to complete and get their required courses, even if they are on the go. People can use their PC, table or smartphone to take advantage of this affordable continuing education and get ARRT CE credits that are category A and approved by all related licensed American agencies, including the Nuclear Medicine Technology Certification Board, the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography, and the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.



XRayCeRT.com offers only courses that are approved by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists after careful check of their quality to ensure that all the information they contain is verified. They are paperless and compatible with PC, iPhone, iPad, Tablet and Android. There is an option for them to be printed out on paper and testing is made online.



The certificates are immediately issued electronically after completing of tests and instant automatic grading. The courses offered on XRayCeRT.com are unique and cannot be found anywhere else online. They provide interesting, engaging and relevant information that helps future specialists improve their skills and add to their knowledge.



The courses will also prepare students for a radiologic emergency that is inevitable in contemporary international environment. Radiologic technologists are qualified to take care and treat the victim of radiology. In the event of a related incident, they should be on the front line to offer immediate patient care. In addition, they will learn more about radiation protection, ionizing radiation, reactions during disaster, guidelines related to radiation exposure, etc.



Customer support is available both by phone and email.

The company guarantees that the money people pay for these courses will be well worth or they will returned to their owners. Complete customer satisfaction with the purchase is assured, as the person will be able to pass the exams and his course will be accepted by the required registry.



Those, who are interested in continuing their education in Radiologic Technology, but do not have enough time to visit seminars, can now conveniently purchase these courses online via Bitcoin on https://www.xraycert.com.



About XRayCeRT.com

XRayCeRT.com offers radiologic technologists an opportunity for continuing education providing multiple relevant and certified courses paid via completely safe online payment system Bitcoin.