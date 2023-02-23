X-Ray Detectors Market Competitive Intelligence and Growth Opportunities Forecast Report 2023-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2023 -- X-ray Detectors Market



Overview:



X-ray is a kind of high-energy electromagnetic radiation that can pass through most things, including the human body. Among the various uses of X-rays, including veterinary, medical, dental, industrial, and security, medical imaging is the most extensively utilised to make pictures of tissues and structures within the body. An X-ray beam is delivered through the body for medical imaging, where a portion of the X-rays are either absorbed or dispersed by interior structures, and the remaining X-ray pattern is communicated to a detector. X-ray detectors are devices that measure X-ray flux, spatial distribution, spectrum, and other features.



X-ray radiography, computed tomography (CT), mammography, and angiography are the most prevalent modalities of X-rays in medical imaging. Bone fractures, infections such as pneumonia, and calcifications such as kidney stones can all be detected or diagnosed using X-ray radiography. Furthermore, technical advances in radiography have resulted in widespread implementation of digital radiography in all important industries.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "X-ray Detectors Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

The surge in demand for digital imaging technologies is driving the worldwide X-ray detector market's growth. Furthermore, the numerous advantages that digital detectors provide propel the X-ray detector industry forward. Furthermore, advantageous reimbursement regulations for X-ray diagnostics promote market expansion.



Restraints:

However, the high cost of digital X-ray equipment is expected to limit market expansion.



Market Opportunities:



On the contrary, rising demand for wireless X-ray detectors and increased medical tourism in emerging nations are likely to provide profitable prospects for market expansion over the forecast period.



Covid-19 Impact on X-ray Detectors Market



Lockdowns were imposed as a result of COVID-19's rapid proliferation. The COVID-19 pandemic had an influence on the X-ray detectors industry, as did the use of X-ray detectors in medical or clinical applications. However, demand for X-ray detectors in veterinary and dentistry applications fell, weighing on the industry. Animal diagnostic processes were hampered due to the lockdowns, which hampered the usage of X-ray imaging devices and detectors.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global X-ray Detectors market can be segmented based on by product, application



By Product:

- Flat Panel detectors

- Computed Radiography detectors

- Line-Scan detectors

- Charged coupled device detectors



By Application:

- Medical applications

- Dental Applications

- Security Applications

- Veterinary Applications

- Industrial Applications



Competitive Landscape:

The following are some of the major companies profiled in the X-ray Detectors Market:



- Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

- GE Healthcare (US)

- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. (US)

- Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

- Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (UK)

- The Cooper Companies Inc. (US)

- CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

- EDAN Instruments, Inc. (China)

- Neoventa Medical AB (Sweden)

- Bionet Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

- Progetti Srl (Italy)

- TRISMED Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea)

- ShenZhen Luckcome Technology Inc. (China)

- MedGyn Products, Inc (US)

- Dixion (Germany)

- Promed Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)

- Advanced Instrumentations (US)

- BRAEL-Medical Equipment (Poland)

- GPC Medical (India)

- BISTOS (Korea)



Regional Analysis:

Among all geographies, the North American X-ray Detectors Market is expected to have the largest worldwide market share during the forecast period. The X-ray Detectors Market in the United States and Canada accounts for a sizable market share. Whereas the European X-ray Detectors Market is expected to maintain its worldwide dominance.