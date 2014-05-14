X-Ray Devices Market by Volume Is Expected to Reach 700.5 Thousand Units Globally in 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The global market by volume for X-Ray Devices was valued at 494.2 thousand units in 2011 and it is expected to reach an estimated volume of 700.5 thousand units in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2012 to 2018.



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The changing dynamics of the overall x-ray devices market is marked by the shift of buyer's focus from stationary and analog x-ray devices to digital and mobile or portable x-ray devices. The growing PACS (picture archiving and communication system) adoption rates in the U.S. and Europe and the introduction of healthcare reforms encouraging the use of digital x-ray systems are some of the factors which keep the influence levels of the criterion "technology" at a high level in all three geographic regions. In addition, image quality is one of the most important buying criteria as it has a direct influence on the quality of diagnosis.



Price holds high importance in the price sensitive Chinese x-ray devices market. Furthermore, the developing Eastern European and Western European countries which recently recovered from the economic recession of 2009, also assign high importance to this criterion while purchasing an x-ray device.



The U.S. x-ray devices segment led the market in terms of volume in 2011, in comparison to the European and Chinese x-ray devices market. Its market by volume for x-ray devices was valued at 141,790.7 units in 2011. High PACS adoption rate in the country (approximately 90%) and the rising demand for point of care diagnostics and bedside imaging are some of the significant impact rendering drivers for the U.S. x-ray devices market. The x-ray devices market for the U.S. private for-profit hospitals is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The threat to the U.S. private not-for-profit hospitals in terms of losing their not-for-profit status post the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and the high purchasing power of private for-profit hospitals are two primary reasons for this high growth.



Emergence of healthcare multinationals, for instance, Capio AB (acquired by Apax in 2008) and the introduction of technologically advanced low cost x-ray devices such as the development of a portable x-ray device under project NANORAY are some of the drivers assisting the European x-ray devices market maintain a healthy growth rate. Economic development and the rising market penetration of private hospitals in the Central and Eastern European regions will fuel the future growth of the market. This sales volume of x-ray devices in this hospital type will grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% from 2012 to 2018.



The China x-ray devices market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to drivers such as the implementation of the healthcare reform system in 2006 and the implementation of the 12th 5-year plan in 2011. The extensive presence of government/public healthcare institutions in China makes it the largest buyer and user of x-ray devices. X-ray devices in government/public hospitals held majority of market share in terms of volume in 2011. Its market share in the overall China x-ray devices market by hospital types was valued at 55.8% in 2011.



The x-ray devices market by products was dominated by general/stationary x-ray devices market in 2011 across all hospital types in the U.S., China and Europe, on account of its historic presence in the market. However, rising adoption of bedside imaging and point of care diagnostics will help the mobile-x-ray devices grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Furthermore, in terms of usage rate the general/stationary x-ray devices held the highest rates across most of the departments in healthcare institutions of the U.S., Europe and China in 2011. Some of the departments dominated by mobile x-ray devices market include ICU, emergency response and dental department. Introduction of advanced technologies enabled c-arm devices such as Dental Fluoroscopic Imaging System (DFIS) by Real Time Imaging Technologies LLC will help this market grow at the fastest rate (in terms of usage rate) in dental departments of the U.S., China and Europe.



Some of the key players of the global x-ray devices market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Varian Medical Systems and Fujifilm Holdings.



The global x-ray devices market is categorized into the following segments:



X-Ray Devices Market by Products



General/Stationary X-Ray Devices

Mobile X-Ray Devices

C-Arm Devices



X-Ray Devices Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



U.S. X-Ray Devices Products Market, by Healthcare Institution Types



Private Not-For-Profit Hospitals

Private For-Profit Hospitals

Public/Government Hospitals

Health Screening Centers and Clinics

Others (Prison Hospitals, College Infirmaries, Non-Federal Psychiatric Facilities, Non-Federal Long Term Care Facilities)



Europe X-Ray Devices Products Market, by Healthcare Institution Types



Private Not-For-Profit Hospitals

Private For-Profit Hospitals

Public/Government Hospitals

Health Screening Centers and Clinics

Others (Prison Hospitals, College Infirmaries, Non-Federal Psychiatric Facilities, Non-Federal Long Term Care Facilities)



China X-Ray Devices Products Market, by Healthcare Institution Types



Private Not-For-Profit and University Hospitals

Private For-Profit Hospitals

Public/Government Hospitals

Health Screening Centers (Epidemic Disease Prevention Centers, Health Monitoring Institutions, Community Health Service Centers, Community Health Centers)

Clinics (Town and Village Clinics)



X-Ray Devices Products Market (For U.S., China and Europe), by Departments (Usage Rate %)



Thoracic Department

Neuro and Spine Department

Emergency Response Department

ICU Department

Orthopedics Department

Dental Department

Abdominal Department



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