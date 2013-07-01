Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of X-Ray Equipment Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The Indian medical devices market is largely dependent on imports from foreign countries. In such a sector, domestic manufacturers of x-ray equipments have managed to not only carve a space for themselves in the market, but also export their products to other countries and earn high revenues. The market is currently dominated by analog models but is expected to shift towards digital models in coming years. The growing target base of consumers will boost sales and the market is expected to exhibit steady growth in future.

The report provides a snapshot of the x-ray equipment market. It begins with a section on the major macro economic indicators of India, highlighting the present economic scenario prevalent in the country. It is followed by the introduction section which briefly discusses the uses and functions of x-ray equipments. It also includes a brief description of the various types of x-ray machines and provides a comparative analysis of the major diagnostic imaging modalities. This is followed by the market overview section which provides an insight into the market and highlights the market size and growth of x-ray equipments in the country, both for the overall market and for the individual segments. Export and import figures for x-ray equipments, both in terms of volume and value have been provided in the next section. This section also includes the regional break-up of the imports and exports.

An analysis of the drivers explains the factors leading to the growth of the market. This includes increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, rising incidence of injuries, increasing number of osteoporosis patients, advancements in technology and innovation, and convenient and time saving features. The main challenges to the market are the hazardous radiation effects and poor after sales service. The government regulations section describes some of the regulatory steps taken by the government which include the installation procedure, personnel requirements and duties, and safety measures.

The competitive landscape section provides an overview of the competitive scenario in the industry and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the market. It begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, which illustrates the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It also includes competitive benchmarking of the top players operating in the Indian x-ray equipment market. The report provides profiles of the major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights, their product portfolio and SWOT analysis, thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.

A section providing strategic recommendations has been added at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving their market share and increasing their profitability.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. Siemens Ltd.



Private Companies

1. Hitachi Medical Corporation

2. Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

3. Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

4. Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

5. Agfa HealthCare India Pvt. Ltd.

6. Carestream Health India Pvt. Ltd.

7. Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd.

8. GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

9. Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

10. Philips Electronics India Ltd.

Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.



