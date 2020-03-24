Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- North America emerged dominant in the global "x-ray flat panel detectors market" in 2018. Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled "X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Amorphous, Silicon, Amorphous Selenium, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor), Imaging type (Static, Dynamic), Type (Retrofit, New), Application (General Radiography, Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) Geography Forecast till 2026." According to the report, the global x-ray flat panel detectors market was worth US$ 1,759.3 Mn in 2018. The global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% and value US$ 2805.2 Mn by 2025.

- Varex Imaging Corporation

- Agfa

- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

- Trixell

- Canon U.S.A.

- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

- Imaging Dynamics Company

- Detection Technology

- Hamamatsu Photonics U.K. limited

- TeledyneTechnologies Incorporated.



Recent Technological Advancements Witnessed in Market to Drive Global

The factors expected to drive the global x-ray flat panel detectors market during the forecast period 2018-2025 are growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and orthopedics and increasing aging population. Moreover, the market is expected to gain from recent technological advancements in the x-ray system and a rising willingness for quality healthcare services. On the downside, the market may get restrained by the high cost associated with x-ray flat panel detector.

Additionally, The X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market in North America was worth US$ 633.5 Mn in 2018. Among products available, retrofit x-ray flat panel detector is gaining massive popularity and is forecast to witness increasing demand through the forecast period. The demand witnessed is attributable to retrofit x-ray panel's cheap cost. from the demand for retrofit, x-ray panels are significantly high in Asian countries such as India, Korea, and China.



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



- Comprehensive analysis of the X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



- What are the key technological and X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market trends shaping the market?

- What are the key opportunities in the market?

- What are the key companies operating in the market?

- Which company accounted for the highest market share?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market growth?



