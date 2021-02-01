New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- X-Ray Imaging Market: Overview



X-ray imaging is a process of using x-rays, which are a type of radiation called electromagnetic waves. X-ray in imaging creates pictures of the inside of the body. The images show the parts of your body in different shades of black and white. This is because different tissues absorb different amounts of radiation. The growing population, increasing need for chronic diseases, and increasing need for diagnostic imaging procedures are driving the growth of the market. The Global X-Ray Imaging Market size is projected to grow at a rate of 4.7%, from USD 10.61 Billion in 2019 to surpass USD 15.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Market Drivers



The continuous research and development in the field of technologically advanced X-ray imaging are fuelling the growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of diseases and increasing government and non-government initiatives, which, in turn, raise the healthcare expenditure across the globe, is the key factor leading to tremendous growth in market size. The distinct governments in different countries are investing a significant portion of their GDP for healthcare. This increase in healthcare expenditure leads to an increase in affordability and accessibility of the X-ray imaging procedures for different medical conditions, which is also a contributing factor to the growth of the global X-ray imaging market.



Key participants include: Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., Canon, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, and Esaote S.P.A, among others.



Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Stationary

Portable



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Analog X-ray Imaging

Digital X-ray Imaging



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Orthopedic X-ray Imaging

Chest X-ray Imaging

Dental X-ray Imaging

Mammography X-ray Imaging



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.



