X-Ray Market (Portable, Handheld, Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography, Flat Panel Detection Systems, Mammography) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- X-ray machines are devices that produce x-ray radiations. These x-ray radiations are then used for medical diagnosis and interventional (e.g. catheter placement) purposes. This report includes the market estimation of the global x-ray market for the forecast period 2012 – 2018 in terms of USD million, keeping 2011 as the base year. Moreover, the market trends and recent developments have been taken into account while forecasting the market growth and revenue for the period 2012 – 2018.



The overall x-ray market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and geography and the market estimations for each of these segments in terms of USD million is provided in this report. The x-ray product market is segmented into stationary and portable x-ray market and the portable x-ray market is further segmented into mobile and handheld x-ray market.



The global x-market is divided into three sub-types on the basis of technology namely analog, digital radiography and computed radiography systems. The overall digital x-ray systems market is segmented into high-density line-scan solid state detection based digital x-ray systems and flat panel detection based digital x-ray systems. The flat panel detection based digital x-ray systems market is further segmented into indirect (a-Si) and direct (a-Se) based digital x-ray systems.



The x-ray market by applications is segmented into mammography, cardiovascular x-ray, respiratory (chest) x-ray, dental x-ray and other applications (orthopedic, urology, abdominal etc.). The x-ray market is also estimated and analyzed on the basis of geographic regions namely North America, Latin America, Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.



The chapter on competitive landscape consists of market share analysis of the global x-ray market by key players for 2011. Some of the key players of this market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical Systems, Varian Medical Systems, Shimazdu Corporation and others. The role of these market players in the global x-ray market is analyzed by profiling them on the basis of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.



The global x-ray market is categorized into the following segments:



X-Ray Market by Products



Stationary X-Ray

Portable X-Ray

Mobile X-Ray

Handheld X-Ray



X-Ray Market by Technology



Analog X-Ray Systems

Computed Radiography X-Ray Systems

Digital Radiography X-Ray Systems

Digital X-Ray Market, by Image Detection Systems

High Density Line Scan Solid State Detection Based Digital X-Ray Systems

Flat Panel Detection (FPD) Based Digital X-Ray Systems



X-Ray Market by Applications



Cardiovascular X-Ray

Mammography

Respiratory X-Ray (Chest X-Ray)

Dental X-Ray

Others (Orthopedic, Abdominal, Urology)



X-Ray Market by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

Rest of the World (RoW)



