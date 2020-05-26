X-Ray Security Screening System Market Market Outlook to 2024 - Key Market Vendors Analogic, Leidos, Smiths Detection, Vanderlande, Leidos, NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED, VJ Te

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- X-ray security screening system market is expected to grow over the estimated timespan, owing to the increasing adoption at the border crossing points to ensure safety and security. Persisting risk of terrorist attacks has encouraged the investment form the aviation sector. The systems are increasingly being implemented in the airports to prevent the harm to passengers, aircrafts, & crew and enhance national security, thus propelling the x-ray security screening system market growth. Growing threats of drug trafficking, illegal arms trade, and illegal immigration has increased the governments of various countries to use these scanning systems at public places including hotels, government sites, transport hubs, and museums & concerts.



The trend of automation of detection process is becoming highly popular in the industry. Resource constraints such as limited staff for operating the equipment and budget are expected to hamper the growth in the long term. The companies are investing in R&D to increase the efficiency of these systems and generate more scans in a given timeframe. For instance, the R&D team of Rapiscan is working to automate the detection and screening process. The company is developing tools that help an operator analyze the image and quickly identify potential threats.



Vendors operating in the market includes Analogic, Leidos, Smiths Detection, Vanderlande, Leidos, NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED, VJ Technologies, Inc. and OSI Systems.



Possibilities of skin tissue damage due to ionization effect of the rays is expected to challenge the x-ray security screening system market growth. Growing stringency of regulations put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) discouraging the use of high-frequency systems is expected to hamper the x-ray security screening system market growth over the future. However, the growing usage of backscatter x-ray systems, that reduce the health hazards in people scanning applications is expected to gain popularity.



