Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- X-ray security screening system market is gaining immense impetus in the wake of contraband items like weapons, drugs, and humans being illicitly transported across borders. Accordingly, no cargo, luggage and even humans go unchecked at commercial spectrums such as malls or movie theaters. Estimates claim X-ray security system market size to surpass US$ 3bn by 2024.



When it comes to bolstering security at airports, stakeholders in X-ray security screening system market vouch for X-rays to augment operational efficiency of security. In a bid to give a new dimension to aviation security, governments are unabatingly embracing sophisticated security screening equipment.



Skyjacking surge stories grabbed headlines in 1972 and accordingly X-ray security screening system gained significance. Besides, rampant terrorist activities across regions have signified the importance of security screening. The transition of airline security screening exhibits an exceptional example pertaining to the implementation of a technical security control in the shape of X-ray security screening system.



There is a substantial increase in airport construction and modernization activities which is further propelling x-ray security screening system market demand. For instance, in September 2017, the Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) and its managing Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) announced that they had initiated a USD 1.1 billion terminal modernization plan. The plan places a high focus on improving the efficiency of the security screening process by installing new technologies that can detect the presence of contraband in luggage and on travelers and aims to replace traditional security processes.



Segmentation of the x-ray security screening system market by end-use indicates that the transit industry sub-segment will have the highest growth. These systems aid in identifying potential threats coming from the evaluation of suspicious packages, vehicle scanning, suspect scanning, custom searches through wall scanning to reduce disruption in the public.



The product screening application segment of the x-ray security screening system market holds the largest market share as they are used for the detection of illegal weapons, explosives, contraband, toxic materials and narcotics to safeguard people against any kinds of potential threats. The equipment is highly beneficial in cases where packages that cannot be unpacked for checking.



High traveler traffic in transit locations and airport construction activities in the Asia Pacific region is a major factor aiding the x-ray security screening system market growth. Additionally, government initiatives such as the Chinese government mandated the provision of digital flat panel detector (FPD) X-ray systems in the Tier-2 rural hospitals. This trend is intensified in the European countries such as Germany where terroristic and smuggling activities have experienced a strong growth in the recent years.



X-ray security screening system market players Adani Systems Inc., MinXray, Inc., L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, Kapri Corp, Smiths Detection, OSI Systems, Inc., Astrophysics Inc., Autoclear LLC, Scanna MSC, and Vanderlande. Companies undertake strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to sustain growth in the x-ray security screening system market. For instance, in October 2017, Scanna MSC announced the launch of Rapiscan 620XR VE small frame high performance x-ray screener for building and postal security clients having a low operating space.



