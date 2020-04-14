X-Ray Tubes Market - Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth by 2026 - GE, Siemens, Varex Imaging (Varian), Dunlee, Toshiba Electron

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- X-ray tube is an air evacuated vacuum tube that converts electrical energy to produce other forms of radiation including x-rays which are used for imaging purposes. The x-ray tube consists of different parts and elements which includes two basic and principle elements: a cathode and an anode. The cathode provides source of electrons that are received by the anode, to produce and release x-rays. Other elements of an x-ray tube include an air evacuated vacuum tube also known as the envelop, tube housing, a rotor, an induction motor, and other components such as cooling oil and expansion bellows. Envelop is an important component of the x-ray tube, which contains the cathode and the anode to produce an x-rays. The anode is a major component which produces x-rays, apart from dissipating the heat produced in the process.



Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer and cardiovascular is driving health care reforms to increase emphasis on early diagnosis of diseases. This, in turn, is increasing demand for and subsequent increasing in the number of diagnostic tests performed each year globally. This propelled the x-ray tubes market in 2017. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were around 9 million computed tomography scans performed globally in 1980. Rise in demand for diagnostic tests, coupled with introduction of new and advanced products and technologies in the market such as computed tomography (CT) imaging increased the number of CT scans. Nearly 80 million scans were performed in the U.S. alone, in 2015. Technological advancements in the x-ray tubes, along with new and advanced imaging techniques based on x-rays are being introduced in the global market. These are expected to drive the global x-ray tubes market during the forecast period. However, rise in concerns about x-ray radiation exposures leading to cancer, is leading to the development and adoption of newer and safer techniques of imaging. This is likely to restrain the global X-Ray Tubes Market during the forecast period.



Major Players Covered in this Report are:

- GE

- Siemens

- Varex Imaging (Varian)

- Dunlee

- Toshiba Electron

- IAE

- Hangzhou Wandong



By Types:

- Stationary X-ray Tube

- Rotating anode X-ray Tube



By Applications:

- Medical X-ray Tube

- Industrial X-ray Tube

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. X-Ray Tube Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. X-Ray Tube Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. X-Ray Tube Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global X-Ray Tube Market Forecast

4.5.1. X-Ray Tube Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. X-Ray Tube Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. X-Ray Tube Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global X-Ray Tube Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. X-Ray Tube Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global X-Ray Tube Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. X-Ray Tube Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global X-Ray Tube Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. X-Ray Tube Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global X-Ray Tube Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. X-Ray Tube Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global X-Ray Tube Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



