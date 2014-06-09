X1 Alarms Launches Limited Time Only Discount on Home Security Package

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Burglary is a very real threat to homes, and nothing is more distressing to a family than to have their private space invaded by intruders who tear the space apart and steal precious possessions. Rather than live in fear of burglars, many families opt instead to install an alarm system. Unfortunately the most advanced of these usually amount to thousands of pounds, pricing many people out of the market for safety. X1 Alarms aims to change that, with a new deal on a home alarm system for less than three hundred and fifty pounds.



The new system requires no wires and has a no fuss installation process. It comes with three passive infrared detectors that can have pet sensitive capacity, a magnetic door contact for the front door, a live external bell unit that cannot be tampered with, a visonic control panel, ASDL broadband filter to protect homes from hackers, and handheld remote fobs to activate the alarm system even after individuals have left the house.



Unlike many security systems X1 (www.x1alarms.co.uk) requires no monthly contract and users will own the system forever. It is approved by insurance providers and will lower premiums, and can be installed within 48 hours of purchase.



A spokesperson for X1Alarms.co.uk explained, “This is our way of bringing home alarm systems to everyone in the UK, and ensuring that every family can feel safe at night and have peace of mind if they are on holiday. We also offer optional extras including police contact and 24/7 central monitoring so that individuals can be guaranteed of a rapid response should the worst happen, with the alarm system functioning not only as a deterrent but as an active agent in foiling any potential criminal activity. We aim to provide this for a price people are not only able, but willing to pay.”



About X1 Alarms

X1 Alarms design, install and maintain security systems for the residential and commercial markets, as well as fire alarm systems, access control systems, CCTV and security lighting. Their alarms offer the best service in terms of security and use the latest technology to protect homes from burglary. For more information please visit: http://www.x1alarms.co.uk/