Xaffee - Best Free Way to Have Links Organized and Always in One's Hands

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- You visit definitely tons of websites daily from where you collect information and use them later for work, projects or just for fun. The common problem for most of us is storing our favorite links for later use.



Although the bookmarking tool of the browsers is very useful in saving links, it is not very efficient in searching them back.



Xaffe.com a new free link categorizer website comes in your help with the following options:



Store your links and keep them always at your hand



This functions is very helpful if you have many links and you don't want to loose them. Xaffe allows you to store your links and use them later.



Have your own link collection with your links organized in categories defined by you, so you can find them anytime easily



On Xaffe you can organize your links in folders created by you. Keeping your links in folders makes easier to find them later.



Add your links directly from your browser with just one click to your Xafee link collection



With Xaffe bookmarklet you can add easily the webpages directly from your browser to your library, you can select here the read later option or you can simply tick it and share it with others.



Reach your favorite pages easily from your Xaffe homepage



Add your favorite pages on your Xaffee home page, so you will reach them from here anytime with just one click.



Share your favorite websites with others



Have you find something interesting? Feel free to share with others. On Xaffe.com you can share your links easily by clicking on Nice button in your Xaffe bookmarklet.



Read the hottest news and find the greatest websites



On your homepage you will find the hottest pages from last day, and the top newest links shared by other user.



Read later the links you found but didn't have time to read them earlier



With this option you can store and read your links later. You can save them in your library, you can share them with others, or you can simply delete it from your list after you have read them



Interested folks may try it now. Xaffee will be definitely the greatest and the most helpful tool in managing your favorite links and the best tool for using the Internet useful and entertaining whether for your job, for learning or just for fun.



