Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Xalkori (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Xalkori (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is the most common lung cancer, and the second-most common cancer in men and women. Historically, the treatment paradigm has centered around chemotherapy. However, the launch of targeted therapies for patients with specific biomarkers has begun to fragment the NSCLC treatment landscape into smaller niche patient populations. Over the forecast period, this trend will continue with the launch of multiple new drugs in several new drug classes to address the high unmet need among NSCLC patients, and provide new treatment options for previously underserved populations. Launch of premium-priced drug candidates combined with increasing incident cases of the disease will be major drivers of growth in the major markets.



Pfizers twice-daily oral tablet, Xalkori, is indicated in the US for the treatment of ALK-positive NSCLC patients, as determined by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic. Xalkori has received conditional marketing authorization in the EU for use in ALK-positive patients, and determination of ALK status is required by any appropriate means.



Scope



- Overview of NSCLC, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Xalkori including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Xalkori for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for NSCLC

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Xalkori performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Xalkori from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India and China)



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