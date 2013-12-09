XAMMAX Offers RM50 Coupon Voucher

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- XAMMAX carries the widest range of home and kitchen appliances over the internet. The website carries both big and small items alike, from French Door refrigerators to sink taps. Anything a homeowner need can be found from the store, thus making it a one-stop-shop for household appliance needs.



The online store carries the best brands in the industry, with each product being offered upfront – absolutely no cover-ups. The company takes pride in their full disclosure policy when serving their customers. It’s the policy that assures every buyer of 100% authentic and brand new products. Free delivery is even offered for orders above RM500.



“When my younger brother and I started XAMMAX,” narrated company owner Xian Lim, “our goal as was to provide Malaysians with quality household appliances while assuring them of the best customer service experience. As technology shifted, we saw the opportunity to serve an even bigger market. Through the XAMMAX online store, we can reach out to everyone in the country and serve them with their needs, in the highest manner that they deserve.”



The XAMMAX online store is powered by iPay88, the leading payment gateway in South East Asia. iPay88 assures users that the site’s security and privacy features are always updated, as it supports credit card and bank-in transactions 24/7.



Company Name: XAMMAX Enterprise Sdn. Bhd.

Emai: contact@xammax.my

Company Location: Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya

Website: http://www.xammax.my