Xander Demos Live Video Added to SCMTV

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- MTS Management Group is happy to announce that a live performance music video from Xander Demos has been added to the rotation on new, internet-based music video outlet, Star Com Media TV (SCMTV.) Xander's performance of "Right Angles" from his Buckethead opener in April 2012 at Altar Bar in Pittsburgh, PA will make its debut in the next few days. It will remain in rotation for the coming months.



CEO of Star Com Media, Jan Starks, says, “In today’s music and film industry, if you do not have the money and the promotion people behind you, your film or your music isn’t even given a second look. Star Com Media is committed to bringing back the days when an artist could simply walk into a station and leave their music with a DJ. If the DJ liked what he heard, he’d play it and his listeners would decide if the song was a keeper. That is ‘Pure radio’, not this BS, that if you aren’t in the top 20 your music never gets airplay.”



SCMTV, launched on September 25th, has already proven that it is the NEW MTV and CMT of today. With its retro-style MTV appearance, SCMTV has captured the hearts of over 17,000 new fans and proved that Independent artists are the backbone in the music and film industries. For more information, visit http://scmtv.webnode.com.



Xander Demos is a shred metal guitarist from Pittsburgh, PA. Signed to Rock 'n' Growl Records for digital distribution, his "Guitarcadia" CD was released worldwide in August. The album was mixed by CJ Snare, lead singer of the band, Firehouse. Xander is also a member of James Rivera's Sabbath Judas Sabbath. McNaught Guitars recently produced the first Xander Demos Signature Guitar. For more information, visit http://www.xanderdemos.com.