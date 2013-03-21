Xandria Drake: Ancient Rising: Acclaimed Urban Fantasy Novel Fuses Fiction with Real-Life Methods for Overcoming Anxiety

Overland Park, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- As a Doctor of Oriental Medicine, Laura Cantu is able to take her literary writings beyond the realm of pure fiction. In her latest urban fiction series, Cantu uses her powerful protagonist to help those in the real world cope with and overcome the disabling detriments of anxiety.



‘Xandria Drake: Ancient Rising’ is the first book in what is being hailed by many as a series set for best-selling fame.



Synopsis:



When an unusual carnival pulls into town, Xandria Drake has no clue that this mystical fairground will change her life forever. Her predictable existence will soon be transformed into a mysterious and turbulent reality where magic reigns, and creatures of fantasy are just as tangible as her ballroom dancing trophies. Through experiences with darkness, light, chaos, and order, Xandria will learn all about love, sacrifice, and overcoming fear. Explore thrilling new worlds alongside Xandria as she sets forth on a quest to find truth, all the while embarking on a fierce romantic journey that will untangle her past and promise an adventurous future. Mysterious, compelling, and magical, Xandria Drake: Ancient Rising is lighthearted when you want it to be and serious when it needs to be. It will capture you from the beginning and won’t let you go until long after the story is finished.



As the author explains, her book is serving as a vital tool for those struggling with anxiety and its associated psychological disorders.



“The main character suffers from anxiety. Throughout the book, real methods for coping with this common disability (and other disabilities) present themselves without interfering with the story line. Ultimately, the Xandria Drake series is meant to educate and show readers how to become more empowered in their own lives through adventure, fun, and even romance,” says Cantu, who is also a professional Ballroom Dancer.



Continuing, “Also, each of my characters has a complex personality, one that others can identify with. I used personality tests, archetypes, and other methods to determine their thoughts, motivations, and actions. Likewise, I use real locations to make the story more believable. This story gives a look back in time as well, giving a different perspective on some of the world’s most known figures in history.”



Celebrities and public figures have been lining up to voice their approval for the series. Among them are Ben Agosto, Gregory Zarian, Gwendal Peizerat, and Jeffrey Allard. In fact, since its release, readers have been flocking in their droves to leave positive reviews for Cantu’s work.



“I read Xandria Drake: Ancient Rising along with my husband and son. After we began, we couldn't wait for the next reading session. The characters are intriguing, and the story line addicting. If you're in the mood for some fun, read it with your family, read it by yourself....just read it!,” says Gino, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Hugh N. Floweree was equally as impressed, saying, “This is definitely a best seller! I believe it will become a great screenplay, and then a fantastic movie. Out of five stars, I give it ten! Yes, it’s just that good.”



About the Author: Laura Cantu

Laura Cantu enjoys a diversity of professions, which includes ballroom dancing, writing, alternative healing, and painting. When asked to choose two words that best describe her, Cantu answers, "Artist and healer. My passion is to bring joy and inspiration to the world, which generates opportunities for optimal health and vitality. That's why I have multiple careers. Each profession I engage in provides a unique platform to assist others in creative ways." Cantu has won six national dance championships and placed fourth in the world in Argentine Tango. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Oriental medicine, as well as master certifications in Reiki, and is an Aura-Soma consultant.