Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2011 -- Since its launch, XBingo has seen great success. Constantly under the Mad About Bingo radar, the magical themed site has recently launched four new rooms to an already bursting line up to entertain its players.



With a catchy slogan like ‘Value Out of this World’ and in keeping with the general theme of the site, XBingo has set up four new rooms which look to offer members plenty of free bingo games throughout the day. Each of the rooms offer bonus and real cash wins without having to spend any of their own money.



The four rooms are played on 90 ball bingo so players have three chances of winning. Plus, each game looks to prove advantageous to players new and old. The New Players and Free Depositor games give new players the opportunity to get a taste of what is on offer on the site and earn them extra bonuses to play more free bingo. The Xtra Free and Re-loader games offer attractive cash prizes which amount up to £25 to the site’s loyalist members.



New members are also welcomed with a 3005 welcome bonus and £5 free registration gift which are perfect for players who wish to explore the site and get an insight into how it all works. Prospective players who wish to learn more about the new rooms and promotions available should click here.