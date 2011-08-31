XBingo the New Kid on the Bingo Block

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2011 -- In recent years online gaming and in particular online bingo, has become immensely popular throughout Britain. A recent report by the UK online gaming industry estimated that around £6billion worth of tickets were bought for online bingo games last year, and even those of us who have never played a game in our lives are probably aware of the industry’s top brands from their incessant television advertising.



As more and more players have begun taking part in the game, the opportunity for new sites to attract a section of this large customer base has become an attractive prospect. But in what is now a very competitive and heavily saturated marketplace, how easy is it for a new site to stand out from the crowd and turn casual interest in to a loyal customer base?



XBingo has a completely unique gaming platform which has got the online bingo site a lot of attention since its launch. The exclusive bingo software used sets this site above the rest of the new sites on the market because it provides its players with a truly unique online bingo experience.



The team built the gaming platform from scratch and used beta testing with potential XBingo members to help create a site that was based on what the players wanted. As a result, the players are greeted with a more personal experience which offers attractive jackpot prizes like the Events Out of this World promotion.



