XBingo Announces Free Bingo for a Year Promotion

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- XBingo has launched a brand new promotion for the start of the New Year, much to the delight of online bingo players and Bingo Social readers alike. The promotion offers one lucky bingo fanatic the chance to win the prize of a lifetime: free bingo for a year.



Bingo Social has always kept its readers up-to-date on the latest goings-on from XBingo. With Christmas and New Year proving busy for the brand, it is the first new promotion to join the line up since the start of 2012 and has been welcomed with open arms by XBingo enthusiasts.



Players wishing to take advantage of the new promotion are urged to pre-purchase their tickets in time for the game. Doors open at 9.30pm on 29th January. Tickets cost just 10p each and a maximum of 96 can be bought.



The lucky winner will get the chance to play free bingo all year round and their account will be credited with £5 every day for the year. The free bingo cash can be spent in any of the bingo rooms available on the site, even the promotional and evening jackpot games. All money won will be the winners to keep.



Players wishing to learn more about the latest Out of this World promotion can do so by visiting the site. An abundance of information and exciting bingo games will be found, all of which offer unique jackpot prizes.